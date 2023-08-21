CCRI professor elected to the Dental Assisting National Board

WARWICK — Kerri Friel, professor and director of the Community College of Rhode Island’s dental program, has been elected one of the new directors of the Dental Assisting National Board.

The organization is the national certification board for dental assistants. The group has a nine-member board who are designated by various agencies, including the American Association of Dental, American Dental Association, American Dental Assistants and the American Dental Education Association, which nominated Friel.

“Being elected to the board of directors for the Dental Assisting National Board is a tremendous honor and a significant milestone in my career as a dental professional,” Friel said. “This appointment represents a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth and advancement of the dental assisting profession and to promote the critical role dental assistants have in ensuring quality oral healthcare for all.”

Friel attended the University of Rhode Island where she earned a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene in 1994 and a master’s degree in adult education in 2005. Since 1999, Friel has been a faculty member in the Community College of Rhode Island’s dental program and has served as the director of the dental assisting program since 2014.

Friel is also involved in the dental community as a member of the board of directors for the Dental Lifeline Network, serving on the Commission on Dental Competency Assessments. She has previously worked on the R.I. Department of Health Board of Examiners in Dentistry.