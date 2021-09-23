CCRI receives $7.4M in federal TRIO grants to support programs for low-income students

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island announced Thursday that it has been awarded a pair of five-year U.S. Department of Education TRIO grants totaling $7.4 million for the college to continue providing more than 4,000 low-income and first-generation Rhode Islanders services via the Rhode Island Educational Talent Search and the Rhode Island Educational Opportunity Center.

CCRI said the RIETS program’s goal is to increase student retention and graduation rates, as well as facilitate students’ enrollment in college. It offers academic and support services, such as study skills, test-taking information, PSAT/SAT preparation and college application assistance, for about 1,000 students at 11 middle and high schools in Central Falls, Providence and Woonsocket.

The RIEOC program, CCRI said, helps approximately 3,000 low-income and first-generation adults the chance to seek educational opportunities, such as completing a GED program or enrolling in a college or training program.

“Through tutoring, skills workshops, and other support services, this program can be a real lifeline for first-generation college students. I am proud of the work CCRI is doing and will continue fighting to ensure more deserving students have the opportunity to attend college and the resources to afford it,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., in a statement.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, CCRI President Meghan L. Hughes said the college’s TRIO programs have been a critical resource providing students will access to programs and services they need to succeed in college.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.