CCRI sees gains in graduation rates

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island’s two-year and three-year graduation rates are higher than the national average for community colleges, according to CCRI.

The college said it doubled its three-year historical graduation rate, which community colleges are traditionally measured by, to 30%. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 22% of community college students graduate within three years.

The local community college also saw an 18% two-year graduation rate for first-time, full-time students who first enrolled at CCRI in the fall 2018 term, higher than the national average of 13%, CCRI said.

Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan Hughes said in a statement that the college’s improved graduation rates were a direct result of CCRI’s “focus on student success and completion.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.