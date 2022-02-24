CCRI slates in-person commencement at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on May 12

PROVIDENCE – After a two-year hiatus, Community College of Rhode Island graduates will once again walk across the stage at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center to receive their degrees in front of friends and family.

The college announced Thursday that its 2022 commencement ceremony will return as an in-person event at the state’s largest arena on May 12. CCRI, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was forced to hold virtual ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes.

CCRI President Meghan L. Hughes said in a statement that members of the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes will also be part of the 2022 ceremony, but details are still being finalized. She said she is very pleased that CCRI is, for the first time since 2019, providing graduating students with a traditional commencement ceremony.

“Every graduate deserves that moment of recognition when they cross the stage to receive their diploma as family and friends cheer on,” Hughes said.

CCRI also said it will follow all state, local and venue health protocols. Additional information on the ceremony will be made available on the college’s website in the coming days, the college said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.