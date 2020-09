Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island on Sept. 22 announced it is laying off 45 full-time, non-faculty employees as a cost-cutting measure, effective Oct. 23. In a letter to college colleagues, CCRI President Meghan Hughes said the layoffs of classified and nonclassified employees include members of the Educational Support Professional Association, the CCRI…