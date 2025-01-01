CCRI’s workforce partnerships division earns PACE award

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island’s Division of Workforce Partnerships recently received the 2024 Academic Partnership Award from the PACE Organization of Rhode Island for its work in creating free training programs to upskill more than 50 PACE employees.

The program, which is funded by an R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services grant, tailors content across seven professional development programs, each of which was offered to all PACE employees, the college said.

Both CCRI and PACE say they are actively exploring future opportunities to strengthen the partnership, including offering internships and work-based learning experiences for upcoming cohorts.

“This recognition highlights another powerful example of CCRI’s collaborative efforts with employers to upskill and strengthen Rhode Island’s workforce,” CCRI Interim President Rosemary A. Costigan said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.