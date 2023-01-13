CDC: Only 1 R.I. county high risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Only one of five Rhode Island counties, Providence County, is now at high risk for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced yesterday.

Newport County, which was listed as high risk on Jan. 6, and Kent County, which was listed as high risk on Dec. 30, are now both listed as medium risk.

Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

Rhode Island’s two other counties, Bristol County and Washington County, still remain at medium threat level.

The CDC recommends that those in high-risk counties get tested and wear masks while in crowded, indoor public settings. The agency recommends those in medium-risk counties consider self-testing and wearing a mask when around those who are at high risk of getting sick.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,140 from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

There were 202 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Jan. 1-7.