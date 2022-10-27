Celtica building on Long Wharf in Newport sells for $1.1M

NEWPORT – The 2,250-square-foot Celtica pub building in Newport was sold recently for $1.1 million, according to the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale.

The one-story brick building, containing an $1,800-square-foot restaurant space along with a 450-square-foot office, is located at 95 Long Wharf Mall. The property operated as Celtica Public House for over two decades before the owners announced their plans to sell in September.

“The new ownership group has magnificent plans and we wish them all the best,” the former owners of Celtica said in a recent social media post. “It’s been a great ride with lots of wonderful people and memories. Thank you all.”

The building, constructed in 1967 with a nightclub-style box design, was purchased by 95 Long Wharf Newport LLC, from the former owners under a slightly different name, 95 Long Wharf LLC, according to the warranty deed.

The 95 Long Wharf Newport LLC company is managed by Scott Kirmil, who is pursuing the venture alongside chef Joey Piotti, previously of Ida’s Restaurant in Middletown and the former Puerini’s restaurant in Newport. Kirmil and his team from Inked Restaurant Group are also behind the Wharf South Kitchen at 37 Bowens Wharf and Diego’s restaurant at 11 Bowens Wharf in Newport, along with other locations.

The new owners plan to turn the property into a rustic Italian restaurant and bar called The Quencher, following renovations and an expansion that will create a new rooftop deck and bar with views of the harbor, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction. The new owners plan to open The Quencher in the spring, the real estate firm said.

Residential Properties said its sales associate Marissa Ferris leveraged a network of personal connections to help the deal come together.

“I knew Scott and Joey were looking to find a location for a new venture,” Ferris said. “I had an agreement with the seller that if I had a viable and legitimate buyer, I could present the property. So, my role was to vet potential buyers while maintaining privacy for both parties as they worked through their agreement.”

Kirmil, in a statement provided through Residential Properties, said his team plans to build on what had become a beloved watering hole, known for a lively atmosphere that often involved karaoke.

“We love that it’s right downtown but also a hideaway from some of the hustle and bustle,” Kirmil said. “Joey and I also used to live on The Point and know that lots of people miss having a close-by restaurant. All of this made Celtica an appealing option for our team.”

The 95 Long Wharf property was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2022 to be worth $641,600, according to the city’s online tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.