Census Bureau to hire 2,500 R.I. workers

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Census Bureau will hire 2,500 temporary workers in Rhode Island to survey the state’s population for the 2020 count.

The agency has been charged with recruiting more than 10,000 candidates to fill the 2,500 census enumerator positions in Rhode Island, according to Keith Goralski, spokesman for the Census Bureau’s New York region. More than 5,000 candidates have applied for the roles, which will pay $25 per hour.

Higher recruiting goals for Census workers nationwide were recently adopted to address a higher-than-expected dropout rate among applicants, Goralski said in an email. The “attractive” wages are intended to help mitigate dropout rates and stand up to a competitive labor market.

Census enumerators are tasked with interviewing household residents and updating address lists, according to the agency website. Hours are flexible and may require work on evenings and weekends. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a Social Security number and valid email address, according to information on the Census Bureau website.

- Advertisement -

English reading, writing and speaking skills are required, as is passing a criminal background check and finger printing. Most jobs require a valid driver’s license, access to a car, and access to the internet.

Job offers will be made from January to April, with those hired undergoing paid training before collecting responses from May to July.

The Census Bureau plans to hire “hundreds of thousands” of temporary workers nationwide for the upcoming decennial population survey, according to its website.