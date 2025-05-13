Central Falls launches new business center at RIC Workforce Development Hub

CENTRAL FALLS – Local business owners, community leaders and city officials on Tuesday formally cut the ribbon on the new Central Falls Business Center housed inside the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub on Dexter Street.
Described as a “one-stop resource hub,” officials say the new business center will serve as a collaborative space for local entrepreneurs that will help foster partnerships, provide workforce development resources and business support programs. Its purpose is to reinforce the diverse ecosystem so businesses can access tools, guidance and support needed for local companies to thrive.
Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and RIC’s hub partnered with the city to create the new business center, officials say. Other support, including monetary, provided to the business center came from Social Enterprise Greenhouse, the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Rhode Island Builders Association, Fuerza Laboral, the Rhode Island Small Business Hub and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.
“This new Business Center is about investing in our people – our business owners, our entrepreneurs, and our workforce,” Mayor Maria Rivera said in a statement. “We are bringing workforce development and business support programs, resources, and services directly into our city, removing barriers and strengthening the path to success for all. I’m so proud of the partnerships that made this possible.”
