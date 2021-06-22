Central Providence Health Equity Zone awards $399K to 16 organizations

PROVIDENCE – Sixteen organizations have received a combined $399,085 in grants from the Central Providence Health Equity Zone, convened by ONE Neighborhood Builders, the organization announced Monday.

The grants, which provided up to $35,000 in funding each, will support a range of initiatives to help residents learn new skills, offer civic education and leadership training and tutor and mentor students.

The grants were supported by funding that ONE Neighborhood Builders raised from Blue Meridian Partners, the Rhode Island Foundation and the R.I. Department of Health.

“As more residents of Central Providence become fully vaccinated, it’s vital that they have access to supports that address the economic toll COVID-19 has had on so many families,” said Dominique Resendes, the Central Providence Health Equity Zone program manager at ONE Neighborhood Builders. “We understand that 80% of a person’s health outcomes are connected to social determinants of health, and a person’s economic situation is among the most crucial determinants. That’s why we have focused on funding projects to enhance the economic mobility of Central Providence residents.”

Grant-funded projects will begin on July 1 and are to be completed by June 30, 2022, One Neighborhood Builders said.

Grantees included:

Building Futures

Community Action Partnership of Providence

Federal Hill House

Garden Time

Inspiring Minds

Manton Avenue Project

Project Weber/RENEW

Providence Housing Authority

Providence Public Library

PVD Things

Refugee Dream Center

Social Enterprise Greenhouse

Smith Hill Advocacy and Resource Partnerships

The Steel Yard

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council

YWCA