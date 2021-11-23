Centreville Bank adds new mortgage loan for low-income families

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank recently launched a new mortgage loan with as little as a 3% down payment for eligible recipients, according to a news release.

The Providing Access to Secure Ownership mortgage loan aims to help low-income to moderate-income families across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut to buy homes. The program offers loans of up to $350,000 with a 3% to 5% down payment depending on credit score.

Mortgage insurance is also required, and first-time homebuyers must participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s educational certificate program.

Income is capped at 80% of area median income as defined by HUD. In fiscal 2021, this was equal to $48,450 for a single person in the Providence metro area or $69,200 for a family of four.

For more information on requirements and rates, visit Centreville Bank’s website.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.