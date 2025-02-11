Centreville Bank announces 2 new college scholarships, $50K in awards for 2025

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank announced it will be awarding a total of $50,000 in college scholarships for 2025.

On Monday, the local financial institution said that it will be offering two new college scholarships this year, in addition to an existing award, to help high school seniors in Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut further their education.

“At Centreville Bank, we believe that scholarships are not just about financial support; they are about recognizing and nurturing the drive, dedication and passion that students have for making a meaningful impact in their communities,” said Paola Fernandez, senior vice president of community development. “These scholarships reflect our dedication to supporting the next generation of both business innovators and community changemakers.”

This school year, Centreville Bank will be introducing a new Future Business Leaders scholarship for high school recipients that demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit and aspire to become impactful business leaders, said Centreville spokesperson Danielle North.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Emerging Community Leader scholarship will also be awarded for the first time this year to students that uplift and support the community through acts of leadership, advocacy and volunteerism.

Each year, three recipients will each be awarded $5,000 for both the Future Business and Emerging Community Leader scholarships, North says.

These new scholarships are in addition to the $5,000 Robert O. Pare scholarship that Centreville Bank has been offering since 2018. The Pare award, which is given to three students who are dedicated to making a difference through community service, is named after a former president, trustee and corporator at Centreville Bank for 55 years.

Scholarship recipients must be students graduating from a high school located in Rhode Island or Windham and New London counties in Connecticut, and must be accepted to a college, university or trade school for the fall 2025 semester.

Applications for all scholarships are due April 1 and can be submitted electronically on the bank’s website.

Nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee, and scholarship finalists will be presented to the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation board in May 2025 for approval. Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 9.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.