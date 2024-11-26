Centreville Bank announces pair of executive vice president promotions

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank recently announced the promotions of Josh Varone to executive vice president and chief human resources officer and Paul Marchetti to executive vice president and chief risk officer.

Varone, who previously served as senior vice president of human resources, brings more than 20 years of HR experience to his new position, “with a strong focus on fostering an inclusive, supportive workplace,” the bank said in a news release. He has been instrumental in developing the bank’s workforce strategy, enhancing recruitment and strengthening employee engagement initiatives that position the bank as an employer of choice, Centreville said. Under his leadership, the bank has also gained national recognition for its commitment to employee wellness, diversity and professional development, the bank added.

Varone holds a master’s degree from Providence College and has been designated as a certified professional from the Society for Human Resource Management. He also serves on the board of directors for Special Olympics Rhode Island and the Northeast Human Resources Association.

Marchetti moves from his role as a senior vice president to an executive vice president position while maintaining his chief risk officer role, in which he provides “deep expertise in credit risk, regulatory compliance/BSA [Bank Secrecy Act], operational risk and audit,” the bank said, adding that Marchetti has played a critical role in creating and maintaining Centreville’s comprehensive risk management framework.

Marchetti holds an MBA from Bryant University and is designated as both a chartered financial analyst and a certified anti-money laundering specialist. Prior to his tenure at Centreville, Marchetti served in senior leadership roles at several financial institutions managing complex risk environments, according to the bank.

“Josh and Paul embody the commitment to excellence that defines Centreville Bank,” Harold M. Horvat, bank chairman, CEO and president, said in a statement. “Josh’s dedication to building a strong, positive culture and Paul’s strategic approach to risk management are invaluable as we work toward our future goals. We’re excited to see how their leadership will continue to drive our success.”