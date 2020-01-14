WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation issued $202,500 in grants to six Rhode Island organizations, according to a news release.

“Centreville Bank prides itself on supporting the local Rhode Island community by partnering with organizations that help serve our state’s less fortunate,” Centreville Bank Chairman, CEO and President Harold Horvat said in a statement.

The grant to the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale in South Kingstown was previously announced.

The other five recipients are:

Community Preparatory School in Providence, which will use funds to help support classroom technology, an after-school robotics club and to buy a new school server.

in Providence, which will use funds to help support classroom technology, an after-school robotics club and to buy a new school server. Be The Change/Project Hand Up , which will use funds to fix and buy new equipment for its programs for the homeless and low-income, as well as preparation for a new building in West Warwick.

, which will use funds to fix and buy new equipment for its programs for the homeless and low-income, as well as preparation for a new building in West Warwick. Reach Out and Read Rhode Island in Providence, which will use the grant to support ongoing literacy efforts for young children and their parents and caregivers.

in Providence, which will use the grant to support ongoing literacy efforts for young children and their parents and caregivers. West Warwick Senior Center , which will use the funds to help pay for a handicapped-accessible van to provide free transportation to and from the center.

, which will use the funds to help pay for a handicapped-accessible van to provide free transportation to and from the center. Westerly Area Rest Meals Center, which will use the grant to support its intensive case management and financial assistance programs for people in need.

