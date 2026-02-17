Centreville Bank awards $25K grant to Junior Achievement of R.I.

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has awarded a $25,000 grant to support Junior Achievement of Rhode Island programs, the bank announced on Feb. 12, funding financial literacy and career-readiness education in 25 classrooms statewide this school year.
The grant, made through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, will help Junior Achievement deliver hands-on lessons focused on money management, entrepreneurship and workplace skills, using local business volunteers as instructors.
In addition to the funding, 18 Centreville Bank employees recently took part in a JA in a Day program, visiting classrooms across the state to teach JA curriculum directly to students, the bank said.
Junior Achievement of Rhode Island is a nonprofit organization that provides financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship education to students through in-school and after-school programs across the state.
