Centreville Bank awards $60K in scholarships to 15 students

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank is awarding $60,000 in scholarships to 15 high school seniors after creating two new scholarship funds to award $30,000 and expanding an existing scholarship.

One of the new programs is the Future Business Leaders Scholarship, awarded to high school students who demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit and aspire to be impactful business leaders, the bank said.

The three winners of this scholarship will each receive $5,000:

Claire Beck of The Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, who will attend the University of Connecticut.

Tate Gordon of Robert E. Fitch High School in Connecticut, who will attend UConn.

Angel Bonga of The Met School in Rhode Island, who will attend the University of Rhode Island.

The other new program is the Emerging Community Leader Scholarship, awarded to students who uplift and support the community through acts of leadership, advocacy and volunteerism.

These students, who will each receive a $5,000 scholarship, are nominated by peers, teachers, guidance counselors or mentors:

Alistair Haglund of Waterford High School in Connecticut, who will attend the University of Austin.

Caroline Bonga of The Met School, who will attend Johnson & Wales University.

Kylie Hoffman of Chariho High School in Rhode Island, who will attend Vanderbilt University.

Centreville Bank expanded the Robert O. Pare Scholarship, established in 2018, from two awardees to three. The scholarship is awarded to students who are dedicated to making a difference through community service. The scholarship’s namesake honors Robert O. Pare, who served Centreville Bank for 55 years.

These students are awarded $5,000 each:

Clare O’Shea Flaherty of The Prout School in Rhode Island, who will attend Dartmouth College.

Jully Myrthil of Village Green Virtual Charter School in Rhode Island, who will attend Bentley University.

Julia Coyle of The Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, who will attend Connecticut College.

Additionally, the bank is awarding $15,000 in scholarships to children of Centreville Bank employees.

These students will each receive $2,500 scholarships:

Izabella Robbins of Killingly High School in Connecticut, who will attend Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Matthew DeShiro of Mansfield High School in Massachusetts, who will attend Merrimack College.

Mason Tucker of Attleboro High School in Massachusetts, who will attend the University of Alabama.

Bruce Angelini of Toll Gate High School, who will attend Johnson & Wales University.

Kelsey Mullens of Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts in Pawtucket, who will attend Emerson College.

Logan Reed of Cranston West High School, who will attend Nova Southeastern University.

“These students have demonstrated they are taking purposeful actions to make their communities better. We are pleased to be able to support them as they exemplify behaviors that align with the bank’s commitment to bettering the communities we serve,” said Paola Fernandez, Centreville Bank senior vice president of community development.

Applications and nominations are reviewed by a selection committee and finalists are chosen by the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation board of directors each spring.