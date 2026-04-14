Centreville Bank awards grants to 27 nonprofits in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded grants to 27 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut, including funding to expand free tax preparation services, the bank announced Monday.

A centerpiece of the latest funding round is a $50,000 grant to United Way of Rhode Island Inc. to support the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which provides free tax preparation for eligible individuals and families.

Bank officials said the funding helped bring VITA services into local communities, aiming to reduce barriers for residents seeking to file taxes and access refunds and credits.

“This work is about community partnerships and access,” said Paola Fonseca-Fernandez, senior vice president of community development at Centreville Bank. “By teaming up with organizations and the VITA Coalition, we were able to bring services directly into the community, helping individuals and families navigate tax season with confidence and support.”

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The first round of 2026 grants also supported programs focused on affordable housing, workforce development, youth education, health care access, food security and financial stability.

Rhode Island grant recipients include:

Aquidneck Community Table

Back to School Celebration

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick

Community Housing Resource Board of Newport County Inc.

Friends Way

Haus of Codec

Onward We Learn

Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

Project GOAL

Providence After School Alliance Inc.

Rhode Island Free Clinic

Ronald McDonald House

Teatro Educational Center of Arts and Science

United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.

Women’s Resource Center

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council

Year Up Rhode Island

Connecticut grant recipients include:

Connecticut College

Connecticut Storytelling Center

Junior Achievement of Southwest New England Inc.

Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Inc.

Thames River Community Service Inc.

The Last Green Valley Inc.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.