Centreville Bank, BankNewport named among Best Banks to Work For in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Two banks based in Rhode Island were recently named among the top 90 best banks to work for nationwide for 2024 by industry news outlet American Banker.

West Warwick-based Centreville Bank was ranked No. 69 on the Best Banks to Work For list, while BankNewport was listed at No. 70.

The recognition “is more than just an award, it’s a testament to our commitment to putting people first,” said Harold Horvat, chairman, CEO and president of Centreville Bank. “This honor reflects the dedication of our team to serving our customers, supporting our communities and striving for excellence. It reminds and inspires us to keep making progress on purpose every day.”

The bank has 252 employees and $2.7 billion in assets.

Meanwhile, BankNewport has 330 employees and $2.8 billion in assets.

“Being a community bank means understanding what makes our community and the people within it unique,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport. “It means recognizing what your community’s needs are and identifying ways we can help. I am extremely proud of our BankNewport employees. They are guided every day by our core values: We celebrate individuality, we empower creative problem-solving, we invest the time to know our customers and communities, and we commit to serving the financial needs of Rhode Islanders.”

BankNewport ranks sixth in the state in terms of deposit market share. It has $2.22 billion in deposits, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data. Centreville Bank is seventh in terms of deposits, with $1.56 billion.