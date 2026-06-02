Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation awards $562K, highlights storm-driven food access needs

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation announced on Monday that it provided $562,000 in second-quarter grants to organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut, including funding aimed at emergency food access following the historic 2026 winter storm.

The latest funding round includes a $50,000 grant to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island to support emergency meal delivery for homebound seniors and medically fragile residents, particularly during severe weather events when access is most limited.

Foundation leaders said the investment is intended to address both immediate needs and longer-term challenges in food access, workforce development and education.

“The Blizzard of 2026 illustrated just how critical this investment is to our ability to serve homebound older adults,” said Meghan Grady, Meals on Wheels executive director.

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Harold M. Horvat, Centreville Bank chairman, CEO and president, said the foundation aims to respond to urgent community needs while also supporting longer-term stability.

“Weather, workforce opportunity, or education, these investments are designed to respond in the moment while building long-term impact,” Horvat said.

The foundation also awarded scholarships to students pursuing higher education as part of its broader economic mobility strategy.

Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation 2026 second-quarter grant recipients include:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Preschool access for low-income families.

Interfaith Human Services of Putnam – Basic needs support.

Beautiful Day – Refugee youth stipends.

newportFILM – DocUnbound program.

Local Return – Jumpstart RI real estate development initiative.

Student Diplomacy Corps – Scholarship project.

San Miguel School – Student sponsorships.

Providence Promise – College and career readiness.

Genesis Center – Workforce training and financial empowerment.

Project Weber/Renew – Services for unhoused residents.

McAuley Ministries – Lunch on Us program.

Providence Public Library – Science, technology, engineering and math programming, as well as career exploration for teens.

Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation – Homeschool expansion.

Thrive Behavioral Health – Literacy access support.

Access Community Action Agency – Financial empowerment center.

Housing Collective – Homeownership pathways.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island – Emergency meal delivery.

Central Falls Foundation – El Centro program.

East Bay Community Action Program – Out-of-school programming.

Sojourner House – Housing and support services.

The Elisha Project – Mobile bodega.

Windham-Tolland 4-H Camp – Campership fund.

Sargent Rehabilitation Center – Inclusive garden learning.

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island – Early literacy programming.

The Sharing Locker – Backpack program.

Literacy Volunteers of Kent County – Operational support.

Down City Design – Summer design studios.

Farm Fresh Rhode Island – Nutrition incentive program.

Save The Bay Inc. – Science, technology, engineering, math and watershed education.

Operation Fuel – Energy assistance.

The Empowerment Factory – Social and emotional learning arts programming.

The Arc Eastern Connecticut – Patient lift equipment.

Youth Pride Inc. – Pantry to Plate program.

Day Kimball Health – Cancer fund.

Eastern Connecticut Workforce Investment Board – Youth employment.

Safe Futures – Camp HOPE mentoring.

Leadership Rhode Island Foundation – Youth leadership.

Read to Succeed – Summer reading program.

Pawtucket Soup Kitchen – Food assistance.

Better Lives Rhode Island – Basic needs programming.

Gloves Up Guns Down Rhode Island – Violence prevention.

Furniture Bank of Southeastern Connecticut – Beds for families.

Cranston Public Library Association – Summer reading program.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.