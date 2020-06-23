Centreville Bank donates $157K to R.I. and Conn. community organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank recently donated $157,300 in grants through the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation to eight organizations across Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

Rhode Island recipients are:

  • Thundermist Health Center, which will use the donation to expand and relocate its West Warwick dental office.
  • Tides Family Services, which will use the funds for wellness education for young people.
  • Books Are Wings, which will use the money for summer reading book bags for families.

Connecticut recipients are:

  • Madonna Place, which will use the donation for its Family Support Center Program.
  • Connecticut Radio Information System, which will use the funds for audio access in multiple languages.
  • United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, which will use the money for the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank.
  • Norwich Community Care, which will use the grant to help with shelter and rapid rehousing for the homeless.
  • Woodstock Agricultural Society, which will use the funding to purchase face masks for health care workers and community members.

