Centreville Bank donates $157K to R.I. and Conn. community organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank recently donated $157,300 in grants through the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation to eight organizations across Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.
Rhode Island recipients are:
- Thundermist Health Center, which will use the donation to expand and relocate its West Warwick dental office.
- Tides Family Services, which will use the funds for wellness education for young people.
- Books Are Wings, which will use the money for summer reading book bags for families.
Connecticut recipients are:
- Madonna Place, which will use the donation for its Family Support Center Program.
- Connecticut Radio Information System, which will use the funds for audio access in multiple languages.
- United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, which will use the money for the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank.
- Norwich Community Care, which will use the grant to help with shelter and rapid rehousing for the homeless.
- Woodstock Agricultural Society, which will use the funding to purchase face masks for health care workers and community members.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
