Centreville Bank donates $157K to R.I. and Conn. community organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank recently donated $157,300 in grants through the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation to eight organizations across Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

Rhode Island recipients are:

Thundermist Health Center, which will use the donation to expand and relocate its West Warwick dental office.

Tides Family Services, which will use the funds for wellness education for young people.

Books Are Wings, which will use the money for summer reading book bags for families.

Connecticut recipients are:

Madonna Place, which will use the donation for its Family Support Center Program.

Connecticut Radio Information System, which will use the funds for audio access in multiple languages.

United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, which will use the money for the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank.

Norwich Community Care, which will use the grant to help with shelter and rapid rehousing for the homeless.

Woodstock Agricultural Society, which will use the funding to purchase face masks for health care workers and community members.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

