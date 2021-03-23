Centreville Bank donates $177,500 to 11 local nonprofits

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $177,500 to 11 local nonprofits, according to a news release.

Recipients include:

  • Capital Good Fund, which will use the grant for its Financial Coaching Plus, Crisis Relief and Loan Loss Reserve programs to help families with financial education and low-interest loans.
  • Girls on the Run RI, which will use funds to cover the costs for a 15-girl team this spring, including volunteer coach training, supplies and race entry fees.
  • Jewish Collaborative Services, which will use the grant for its kosher food pantry.
  • Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp., which will use funds for its Financial Literacy and First Time Homebuyer programs.
  • YMCA of Greater Providence, which will use funds for workforce and job readiness, online music programs and to cover membership costs.
  • San Miguel School, which will use the grant for a student sponsorship for the 2021-2022 academic year.
  • Providence Public Library, which will use the funds for its teen education program and workforce development initiative.
  • Providence Children’s Museum, which will use the grant for digital learning experiences for elementary school-aged students and workshops for state educators.
  • FRIENDS WAY, which will use the funding for an off-site child and family bereavement support group for those without transportation or technology access.
  • Clinica Esperanza, which will use the grant to pay for staffing to administer COVID-19 tests and vaccinations in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence.
  • Special Olympics Rhode Island, which will use the funds for its summer games.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

