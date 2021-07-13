Centreville Bank donates $193K to 18 nonprofits in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation recently awarded $192,800 in grants to 18 Rhode Island and Connecticut community organizations, according to a news release.

The funding aims to support organizations that align with the foundation’s priorities in economic security, education, capacity building and COVID-19 recovery, the release stated.

Rhode Island recipients and funding are as follows:

Thundermist Health Center received $50,300 to relocate and expand its West Warwick dental clinic.

Tides Family Services received $35,000 for food, housing assistance and other services for families in need.

Sojourner House received $20,000 for crisis response and housing services.

Children's Friend received $15,000 for its Centralized Intake department.

McAuley Ministries received $10,000 for its Lunch on Us program for the homeless and for transportation services.

Habitat for Humanity Providence received $7,500 for a team build at a Providence housing site.

Big Brothers Big Sister of Rhode Island received $5,000 for wraparound services for families and for its emergency assistance fund.

Downcity Design received $5,000 for materials and supplies for a summer learning experience for Providence teenagers.

Inspiring Minds received $5,000 to recruit, train and place 20 volunteers.

Genesis Center received $3,000 to make a hybrid classroom for in-person and virtual learning and add multimedia equipment.

Jonnycake Center of Westerly received $2,500 for its emergency food assistance program.

Rhode Island Write on Sports received 2,500 for its summer sports writing camps for middle school students.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

