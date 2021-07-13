Centreville Bank donates $193K to 18 nonprofits in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation recently awarded $192,800 in grants to 18 Rhode Island and Connecticut community organizations, according to a news release.

The funding aims to support organizations that align with the foundation’s priorities in economic security, education, capacity building and COVID-19 recovery, the release stated.

Rhode Island recipients and funding are as follows:

  • Thundermist Health Center received $50,300 to relocate and expand its West Warwick dental clinic.
  • Tides Family Services received $35,000 for food, housing assistance and other services for families in need.
  • Sojourner House received $20,000 for crisis response and housing services.
  • Children’s Friend received $15,000 for its Centralized Intake department.
  • McAuley Ministries received $10,000 for its Lunch on Us program for the homeless and for transportation services.
  • Habitat for Humanity Providence received $7,500 for a team build at a Providence housing site.
  • Big Brothers Big Sister of Rhode Island received $5,000 for wraparound services for families and for its emergency assistance fund.
  • Downcity Design received $5,000 for materials and supplies for a summer learning experience for Providence teenagers.
  • Inspiring Minds received $5,000 to recruit, train and place 20 volunteers.
  • Genesis Center received $3,000 to make a hybrid classroom for in-person and virtual learning and add multimedia equipment.
  • Jonnycake Center of Westerly received $2,500 for its emergency food assistance program.
  • Rhode Island Write on Sports received 2,500 for its summer sports writing camps for middle school students.

