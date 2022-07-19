Centreville Bank donates $200K to 21 organizations in R.I. and Connecticut

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank recently donated just under $200,000 to 21 organizations throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

Of the $198,850 in second quarter grants, $137,500 went to Rhode Island organizations.

Local recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

$40,000 to Clinica Esperanza for its Neighborhood Health Station offering rapid COVID-19 tests and vaccines to underserved communities.

$30,000 to the Community College of Rhode Island for its student emergency fund.

$30,000 to Sojourner House Inc. for housing for abuse victims.

$10,000 to Back to School Celebration to buy school supplies and backpacks.

$10,000 to McAuley Ministries for its weekday free lunch program.

$5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island for the Family Empowerment Investment Fund.

$5,000 to Children’s Friend for a pilot program called Connecting with Families and Communities.

$5,000 to Inspiring Minds for in-school tutoring and mentoring.

$2,500 to the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center for children’s technology needs.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

