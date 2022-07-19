Centreville Bank donates $200K to 21 organizations in R.I. and Connecticut

CENTREVILLE BANK recently donated just under $200,000 to 21 organizations throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut, including $10,000 to McAuley Ministries in Providence. Pictured from left are Centreville Bank employees Vice President of Community Development Paola Fernandez, Dawn Pratt, Alyza Sanchez, Jessica Reed, Niuvi Liriano and Deb Tavernier, all of whom volunteer at McAuley. / COURTESY CENTREVILLE BANK

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank recently donated just under $200,000 to 21 organizations throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

Of the $198,850 in second quarter grants, $137,500 went to Rhode Island organizations.

Local recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

  • $40,000 to Clinica Esperanza for its Neighborhood Health Station offering rapid COVID-19 tests and vaccines to underserved communities.
  • $30,000 to the Community College of Rhode Island for its student emergency fund.
  • $30,000 to Sojourner House Inc. for housing for abuse victims.
  • $10,000 to Back to School Celebration to buy school supplies and backpacks.
  • $10,000 to McAuley Ministries for its weekday free lunch program.
  • $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island for the Family Empowerment Investment Fund.
  • $5,000 to Children’s Friend for a pilot program called Connecting with Families and Communities.
  • $5,000 to Inspiring Minds for in-school tutoring and mentoring.
  • $2,500 to the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center for children’s technology needs.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer.

