Centreville Bank donates $320,000 to nonprofits in R.I. and Conn.

By
-
CENTREVILLE BANK recently donated $319,864 to 37 nonprofits in Rhode Island and Connecticut, including $100,000 to Shri Studio in Pawtucket. Pictured from left are: Shannon Menihan, Shri Studio director of operations; Ron Caniglia, president and owner of Stand Corp.; Jennifer Boyle-Hebda, Shri Studio creative director; Hal Horvat, Centreville Bank CEO and president; Linda Weisinger, executive director of Pawtucket Central Falls Development; and Paola Fernandez, vice president of community development for Centreville Bank. / COURTESY CENTREVILLE BANK

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $319,864 to 37 nonprofits in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

The latest grant round brings the company’s 2021 grants total to $1.1 million, the largest single-year amount in its history and the second year surpassing $1 million, the release stated.

Rhode Island recipients and funding are as follows:

  • Shri Studio received $100,000 to support plans for an affordable housing and community space on Pine Street in Pawtucket.
  • United Way of Rhode Island received $24,631 as a matching grant to employee donations.
  • Sophia Academy received $20,000 for student scholarships.
  • ONE Neighborhood Builders received $15,000 to help pay for affordable housing projects in Providence.
  • Comprehensive Community Action Program received $10,083 to enhance virtual and in-person instruction at its Learn to Earn sites in Cranston, West Warwick and Pawtucket.
  • Reach Out and Read Rhode Island received $10,000 to partner with pediatricians to incorporate books into children’s wellness visits.
  • Wood River Health Services received $10,000 to help expand its Hope Valley facility.
  • Saint Elizabeth Community received $9,840 to support its certified nursing assistant workforce training program.
  • Junior Achievement of Rhode Island received $5,000 for financial literacy programming for young adults in urban areas.
  • Day One received $4,000 for basic needs services for sexual assault and domestic violence victims.
  • The Sharing Locker received $2,500 to pay for essential items not received through donations.

 

- Advertisement -

Ten Rhode Island food pantries each received a $1,000 grant as part of the bank’s annual holiday donations:

  • Better Lives Rhode Island
  • Coventry Community Food Pantry
  • Esperanza Hope
  • Jewish Collaborative Services
  • Jonnycake Center for Hope
  • North Kingstown Food Pantry
  • Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
  • Pawtucket Soup Kitchen
  • Progreso Latino
  • Project Hand Up

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display