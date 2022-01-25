Centreville Bank donates $320,000 to nonprofits in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $319,864 to 37 nonprofits in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

The latest grant round brings the company’s 2021 grants total to $1.1 million, the largest single-year amount in its history and the second year surpassing $1 million, the release stated.

Rhode Island recipients and funding are as follows:

Shri Studio received $100,000 to support plans for an affordable housing and community space on Pine Street in Pawtucket.

United Way of Rhode Island received $24,631 as a matching grant to employee donations.

Sophia Academy received $20,000 for student scholarships.

ONE Neighborhood Builders received $15,000 to help pay for affordable housing projects in Providence.

Comprehensive Community Action Program received $10,083 to enhance virtual and in-person instruction at its Learn to Earn sites in Cranston, West Warwick and Pawtucket.

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island received $10,000 to partner with pediatricians to incorporate books into children’s wellness visits.

Wood River Health Services received $10,000 to help expand its Hope Valley facility.

Saint Elizabeth Community received $9,840 to support its certified nursing assistant workforce training program.

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island received $5,000 for financial literacy programming for young adults in urban areas.

Day One received $4,000 for basic needs services for sexual assault and domestic violence victims.

The Sharing Locker received $2,500 to pay for essential items not received through donations.

Ten Rhode Island food pantries each received a $1,000 grant as part of the bank’s annual holiday donations:

Better Lives Rhode Island

Coventry Community Food Pantry

Esperanza Hope

Jewish Collaborative Services

Jonnycake Center for Hope

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

Pawtucket Soup Kitchen

Progreso Latino

Project Hand Up

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.