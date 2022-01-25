Centreville Bank donates $320,000 to nonprofits in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $319,864 to 37 nonprofits in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.
The latest grant round brings the company’s 2021 grants total to $1.1 million, the largest single-year amount in its history and the second year surpassing $1 million, the release stated.
Rhode Island recipients and funding are as follows:
- Shri Studio received $100,000 to support plans for an affordable housing and community space on Pine Street in Pawtucket.
- United Way of Rhode Island received $24,631 as a matching grant to employee donations.
- Sophia Academy received $20,000 for student scholarships.
- ONE Neighborhood Builders received $15,000 to help pay for affordable housing projects in Providence.
- Comprehensive Community Action Program received $10,083 to enhance virtual and in-person instruction at its Learn to Earn sites in Cranston, West Warwick and Pawtucket.
- Reach Out and Read Rhode Island received $10,000 to partner with pediatricians to incorporate books into children’s wellness visits.
- Wood River Health Services received $10,000 to help expand its Hope Valley facility.
- Saint Elizabeth Community received $9,840 to support its certified nursing assistant workforce training program.
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island received $5,000 for financial literacy programming for young adults in urban areas.
- Day One received $4,000 for basic needs services for sexual assault and domestic violence victims.
- The Sharing Locker received $2,500 to pay for essential items not received through donations.
Ten Rhode Island food pantries each received a $1,000 grant as part of the bank’s annual holiday donations:
- Better Lives Rhode Island
- Coventry Community Food Pantry
- Esperanza Hope
- Jewish Collaborative Services
- Jonnycake Center for Hope
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
- Pawtucket Soup Kitchen
- Progreso Latino
- Project Hand Up
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.