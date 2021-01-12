Centreville Bank donates over $113,000 to R.I., Conn. organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated more than $113,00 to 15 Rhode Island and Connecticut organizations, bringing its 2020 total giving to over $1 million for the first time in the bank’s history.

Rhode Island grant recipients include:

  • Beautiful Day for its Refugee Youth Program, which offers job-readiness classes to refugee teenagers.
  • Community Preparatory School for COVID-19-related facility upgrades and technology for students.
  • Coventry Housing Associates Corp. for its “Tis the Season” holiday giving program for families in need.
  • Cranston Public Library for teaching material for students learning at home.
  • Day One for clients’ basic needs.
  • Friends of Casa for Chromebooks and tablets, clothing and face masks for children in the care of the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families.
  • House of Hope Community Development Corp. to build a tiny house for the homeless.
  • Reach Out and Read Rhode Island for its free book program.
  • United Way of Rhode Island to match bank employee donations to the United Way.

Connecticut grant recipients are:

  • Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut for two new housing projects.
  • Martin House for meal costs for mental health patients.
  • Read to Grow for free books to low-income families.
  • Salvation Army of Norwich for its emergency assistance to families impacted by COVID-19.
  • The Furniture Bank to buy beds for people in need of transitional housing.
  • United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut to match bank employee donations.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

