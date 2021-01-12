Centreville Bank donates over $113,000 to R.I., Conn. organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated more than $113,00 to 15 Rhode Island and Connecticut organizations, bringing its 2020 total giving to over $1 million for the first time in the bank’s history.
Rhode Island grant recipients include:
- Beautiful Day for its Refugee Youth Program, which offers job-readiness classes to refugee teenagers.
- Community Preparatory School for COVID-19-related facility upgrades and technology for students.
- Coventry Housing Associates Corp. for its “Tis the Season” holiday giving program for families in need.
- Cranston Public Library for teaching material for students learning at home.
- Day One for clients’ basic needs.
- Friends of Casa for Chromebooks and tablets, clothing and face masks for children in the care of the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families.
- House of Hope Community Development Corp. to build a tiny house for the homeless.
- Reach Out and Read Rhode Island for its free book program.
- United Way of Rhode Island to match bank employee donations to the United Way.
Connecticut grant recipients are:
- Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut for two new housing projects.
- Martin House for meal costs for mental health patients.
- Read to Grow for free books to low-income families.
- Salvation Army of Norwich for its emergency assistance to families impacted by COVID-19.
- The Furniture Bank to buy beds for people in need of transitional housing.
- United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut to match bank employee donations.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
