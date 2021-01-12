Centreville Bank donates over $113,000 to R.I., Conn. organizations

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated more than $113,00 to 15 Rhode Island and Connecticut organizations, bringing its 2020 total giving to over $1 million for the first time in the bank’s history.

Rhode Island grant recipients include:

Beautiful Day for its Refugee Youth Program, which offers job-readiness classes to refugee teenagers.

Community Preparatory School for COVID-19-related facility upgrades and technology for students.

Coventry Housing Associates Corp. for its “Tis the Season” holiday giving program for families in need.

Cranston Public Library for teaching material for students learning at home.

Day One for clients’ basic needs.

Friends of Casa for Chromebooks and tablets, clothing and face masks for children in the care of the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families.

House of Hope Community Development Corp. to build a tiny house for the homeless.

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island for its free book program.

United Way of Rhode Island to match bank employee donations to the United Way.

Connecticut grant recipients are:

Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut for two new housing projects.

Martin House for meal costs for mental health patients.

Read to Grow for free books to low-income families.

Salvation Army of Norwich for its emergency assistance to families impacted by COVID-19.

The Furniture Bank to buy beds for people in need of transitional housing.

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut to match bank employee donations.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -