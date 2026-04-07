Centreville Bank named to Financial Times’ ‘Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies’ list

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank was named to the Financial Times’ “Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2026” list, which ranks the top 300 companies across North, Central and South America based on revenue growth, the bank recently announced.

The bank was the only Rhode Island-based bank included in the ranking. Another Rhode Island company, meal delivery service Feast & Fettle Inc., was also recognized.

The ranking, compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, recognizes companies across the Americas with the strongest revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, requiring at least $100,000 in revenue in 2021 and $1.5 million in 2024, with growth achieved primarily through organic expansion.

Centreville Bank’s inclusion comes as it recently surpassed $3 billion in assets.

- Advertisement -

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects how we’ve grown,” said Harold M. Horvat, chairman, CEO and president. “Reaching more than $3 billion in assets, a major milestone in our almost 200-year history, didn’t happen overnight, and it didn’t happen by chance.”

Horvat said the bank’s growth has been driven by a focus on fundamentals, disciplined expansion and continued investment in employees and communities.

The recognition highlights Centreville Bank’s recent momentum as it continues to expand its footprint and services across the region.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.