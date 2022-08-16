Centreville Bank names college scholarship winners

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently announced the recipients of its annual college scholarship, according to a news release.

Sofia DaSilva of East Providence and Aimee Girard of Waterford, Conn., will each receive $5,000 to help pay for college as the winners of the Robert O. Pare College Scholarship.

The scholarship was created in 2018 to honor the bank’s former president, trustee and corporator Robert O. Pare, and is awarded to students for their community contributions.

DaSilva will attend the University of Rhode Island this fall, and Girard will attend Southern Connecticut State University.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.