Centreville Bank names Verizon exec to board of trustees

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has named Adriana Dawson, a community engagement director at Verizon, to its board of trustees.

“Adriana has over two decades of demonstrated success across multiple industries with a proven ability to connect community, business and innovation,” said Harold M. Horvat, the bank’s chairman, CEO and president. “Centreville Bank is proud to have her join the board of trustees and share her expertise with us.”

Dawson currently serves as the telecom giant’s community engagement director, state governmental affairs. She is responsible for launching and scaling social impact efforts and strategic investments across their priority markets.

She has experience in banking, small-business development, higher education, state government and consulting. Dawson volunteers on several boards, including the Providence Public Library, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.

Dawson was a recipient of the 2022 Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Leading Women of Distinction Award. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Northeastern University and a master’s degree in management communication from Emerson College. She lives in Pawtucket.