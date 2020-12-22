Centreville, Bank of America named best R.I. banks by Newsweek

PROVIDENCE – Centreville Bank and Bank of America Corp. were recently recognized by Newsweek as the best small and big bank, respectively, in Rhode Island.

The magazine’s inaugural “America’s Best Banks 2021” rankings, developed in partnership with LendingTree, featured top Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-insured institutions in 19 categories, including big and small banks in each state. Criteria reviewed for rankings included fees, current and historic interest rates, account terms, customer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profiles.

Centreville Bank, which has eight branches in Rhode Island, received the recognition for Rhode Island among banks with less than $10 billion in assets. Bank of America, which has 28 state branches, was named best Rhode Island big bank.

