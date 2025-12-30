Centreville Bank opens first branch in Middletown

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has officially opened its first full-service branch in Middletown, signaling a renewed push in brick-and-mortar banking on Aquidneck Island, the bank recently announced.

The branch, which is located at 160 East Main Road and broke ground in April, is Centreville’s first ground-up construction since 2020.

Designed to serve both everyday banking needs and more complex financial services, the Middletown location features a modern banking center, drive-up teller and interactive teller machine lanes, private offices for customer consultations, and a lobby focused on convenience and in-person service, according to the bank.

The branch team includes Nick Mello as branch manager, Jarid Butler as assistant branch manager and Marieliz Delgado as senior banker.

Lee Merrill, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Centreville Bank, said the opening represents a key step in the bank’s strategic growth plan.

“Opening our doors in Middletown marks a significant milestone in expanding our presence on Aquidneck Island,” Merrill said. “This full-service branch is about more than convenience; it’s about deepening relationships with customers and continuing to invest in the communities we proudly serve.”

The Middletown branch expands Centreville’s presence in Newport County, adding to its nearby branch at 580 Thames St. in Newport, which opened in June 2023.

As part of the Middletown branch opening celebration, the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation awarded grants to Newport Mental Health and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The contributions are aimed at supporting vital mental health services and programs addressing food insecurity on Aquidneck Island, according to the bank.

Heather Hole Strout, executive director of the MLK Community Center, emphasized the significance of the foundation’s support.

“We are grateful to have Centreville Bank moving into Middletown. Thanks to their support, we can provide hunger relief, health and wellness, community enrichment and educational programs that keep Newport County strong,” Strout said. “It is because of partners like Centreville Bank that the MLK Center is able to help 8,700 people a year, distribute 1.4 million meals annually and provide quality, affordable child care to working families.”

The West Warwick-based bank celebrated 197 years of service this year.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.