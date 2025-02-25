Centreville Bank opens first Pawtucket branch, announces plans for Warren location

PAWTUCKET – Centreville Bank, the official bank of Rhode Island FC, recently opened its first branch in Pawtucket, located at the new home of the Rhode Island Football Club headquarters.

The branch at 175 Main St. opened its doors on Feb. 19. A grand opening celebration is slated for March 5, when the bank will showcase its shared space with Rhode Island FC to the media. There, the bank and RIFC will each donate to the YMCA of Pawtucket and the Pawtucket Public Library, Centreville spokesperson Danielle North said.

The branch will sit next to RIFC’s new Team Events Center at the Stadium at Tidewater Landing and will feature an interactive teller machine, which uses touch screens and video technology for a virtual banking experience, like an ATM but with a live video-chat component. It will also offer bilingual representatives fluent in Spanish, Creole, Portuguese and English to serve the city’s diverse population.

Centreville debuts its newest branch as fellow co-tenants Rhode Island FC prepares for its 2025 season at Tidewater Landing, with the first home game to be played on May 3. Centreville says the partnership between the new branch and RIFC will only endear itself further to the city.

“We are thrilled to open a branch in this dynamic location and to work alongside the Rhode Island Football Club to further strengthen our ties to the community,” said Hal Horvat, chairman, CEO and president of Centreville Bank.

For RIFC’s part, the soccer team says it welcomes Centreville Bank with open arms.

“We are delighted to welcome Centreville Bank to Main Street, right next to our headquarters and Team Events Center,” said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. “Their presence will undoubtedly contribute to the revitalization of this area and provide vital financial services to the community. We look forward to a strong partnership as we work together to support Pawtucket’s growth.”

In addition to the new Pawtucket branch, Centreville has also announced plans to open a branch at 521 Main St. in Warren once longtime tenant Citizens Bank vacates the location.

The branch will be the bank’s first full-service location in Warren and the surrounding Bristol County. It’s expected to open later this year, according to the bank.

Centreville has an existing loan production office at 957 Main St. in Warren, but there’s no full-service banking there.

The Warren branch represents one of five branches throughout Rhode Island that Centreville Bank is planning to open in 2025, which will bring its total to 26 locations throughout Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.

Centreville Bank, a state-chartered bank based in West Warwick, was the fifth-largest Rhode Island-based bank in terms of assets, with $2.7 billion, according to the 2025 PBN Book of Lists. The bank operates nine branches in Coventry, Cranston, East Greenwich, Narragansett, North Kingstown, West Greenwich, Warwick and West Warwick, as well as a loan production office in Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.