Centreville Bank opens loan office in Warren, donates $5K to 2 nonprofits

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has opened a new loan production office with a full-service ATM/interactive teller machine at 957 Main St. in Warren, the bank announced.

The loan office is focused on commercial lending, business banking, residential mortgages and home equity loans, according to a news release. Customers can meet with bankers by appointment and the walk-up ATM/ITM enables 24/7 banking and access to live customer service representatives Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are delighted to open our new Warren loan office and ATM/ITM to the public so area residents and business owners can benefit from our services,” Leland R. Merrill, Centreville Bank executive vice president and chief lending officer, said in a statement. “Our ongoing goal is to increase access and availability to our products and services across the state. This office, which is our 14th Rhode Island location and third office in the East Bay, brings us closer to achieving this goal. The addition of the ATM/ITM also makes it easier for our Warren customers to bank with us 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

A ribbon-cutting and check presentation ceremony was held on Sept. 19 at the new site, during which the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation donated $5,000 to two local nonprofits.

“Our commitment to customers in the East Bay doesn’t stop with the opening of a new office,” Centreville Bank Chairman, CEO and President Hal Horvat said during the check presentation. “Through the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation, we are proud to provide $2,500 grants to the Women’s Resource Center and the East Bay Food Pantry to support the great work they are doing.”

East Bay Food Pantry Executive Director Emily Mushen said the organization is grateful for the “generous donation” from the Centreville team.

“Food prices remain high and we see new families signing up every week for our food pantry services, so we will be able to put these funds to immediate use providing fresh, wholesome food to our neighbors,” Mushen said in a statement. “Partners like Centreville make it possible for us to provide this vital service in the East Bay.”

Megan Whelan, director of client services at the Women’s Resource Center, in a statement said, “Sponsorship gifts like this help us to raise awareness about the pervasive public health problem of domestic violence. As the only organization serving the East Bay these much-needed funds will support our education and advocacy programs that directly help individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, right here in our community.”

Founded in 1828 and headquartered in West Warwick, Centreville Bank is a full-service mutual bank with over $2 billion in assets and 21 locations throughout Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.