Centreville Bank opens Providence loan production office

PROVIDENCE – Centreville Bank opened its first self-standing loan production office in downtown Providence on Aug. 18, according to a news release.

The office at 66 South Main St. also marks the bank’s first location in the city.

The loan office, originally slated to open in March but delayed due to ongoing construction, will focus on commercial lending, business banking, residential mortgages and personal loans. In addition to in-person appointments, the office features an interactive teller machine with access to “live” customer service.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -