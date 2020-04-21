Centreville Bank sponsors financial literacy bee for students

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank is among financial institutions to sponsor a first-of-its-kind nationwide financial literacy challenge in April, according to a news release.

The EVERFI National Financial Bee, slated for April 20-24, will give students in grades 7-10 an opportunity to learn basic finance concepts and compete in an essay contest about their financial dreams, the release states. Three essay contest winners will receive college scholarships for $10,000, $6,000 and $4,000, respectively.

The five-day challenge is created by social impact education innovation company EVERFI Inc., and features sponsoring financial institutions across the country.

The five-day curriculum will be available for participants through April 30. Essays can be submitted through May 8. More information is available online.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.