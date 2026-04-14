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PAWTUCKET – Centreville Bank Stadium on Tuesday announced it will host its first music event this summer as part of its broader push to expand programming beyond soccer. The Island Rhodes Music Festival and will turn the Pawtucket soccer stadium into a concert site for the first time on Aug. 15-16. The two-day event will

PAWTUCKET – Centreville Bank Stadium on Tuesday announced it will host its first music event this summer as part of its broader push to expand programming beyond soccer.

The Island Rhodes Music Festival and will turn the Pawtucket soccer stadium into a concert site for the first time on Aug. 15-16. The two-day event will feature Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, The Roots and Rebelution.

The announcement marks another major expansion of programming at the riverfront venue since opening in 2025 as the home pitch for Rhode Island FC of the United Soccer League.

Last month, Centerville Bank announced it will host comedian Bill Burr in the venues first-ever comedy show on June 12 at 7 p.m. And last summer, the venue hosted its first food truck festival.

Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne said the music festival marks another key milestone for the venue as it expands beyond soccer.

“From the start, our vision has been to create a world-class destination for live sports and entertainment in the Ocean State," Byrne said. "Launching with a festival of this scale sets an exciting tone for everything we are building here moving forward.”

Dave Niedbalski, founder of Grand Rising Curations, the group organizing the festival, said the event was developed in response to demand for more large-scale live music options in southern New England, citing the stadium’s waterfront location along the Seekonk River.

“New England has always supported this music at a high level,” Niedbalski said. He also noted the stadium’s design and location made it a fit for a multi-day festival concept.

The venue, which opened as part of Pawtucket’s riverfront redevelopment, has a capacity of roughly 10,500 and has primarily hosted Rhode Island FC matches since launch.

Island Rhodes will include SVIP, VIP pit and riverfront lounge access, general admission floor, and standard general admission tickets.

Ticket pre-sales for the music festival will begin April 16, with general sales opening April 17. Early pricing starts at about $150 all-in, with payment plans available.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.