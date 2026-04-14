Centreville Bank Stadium lands summer concert festival featuring Sublime

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CENTREVILLE BANK Stadium will host its first concerts this summer, launching expanded programming beyond soccer with a festival featuring Sublime. / PBN FILE PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE

PAWTUCKET – Centreville Bank Stadium on Tuesday announced it will host its first music event this summer as part of its broader push to expand programming beyond soccer. The Island Rhodes Music Festival and will turn the Pawtucket soccer stadium into a concert site for the first time on Aug. 15-16. The two-day event will

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