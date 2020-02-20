Centreville Bank to open Providence loan office

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank is expanding to Providence.

The local bank recently announced plans to open a commercial loan office at 66 South Main St. in Providence. The office, slated to open in mid-March, will not be a full-service branch, but rather a loan production office focused on commercial lending, business banking, residential mortgages and personal loans.

The bank has no plans to hire new employees for the new office yet, though the increase in business expected may eventually require more workers, the bank said.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -