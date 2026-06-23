Centreville, Navigant top Forbes’ Best-in-State rankings for R.I.

WEST WARWICK – Rhode Island’s community banking sector earned a strong showing in Forbes’ 2026 Best-In-State rankings, with Centreville Bank and Navigant Credit Union taking the top spots in their respective categories.

West Warwick-based Centreville Bank ranked No. 1 among Rhode Island banks, marking its first appearance on the annual list.

The recognition comes as Centreville Bank recently surpassed $3 billion in assets, continuing its growth across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, Westerly-based Washington Trust Co. placed second and extended its streak to eight consecutive years – the most of any bank in the state.

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Washington Trust CEO and Chairman Edward O. Handy III said the bank’s latest ranking reflects its “unwavering focus” on customer service and trusted financial guidance.

In the credit union rankings, Smithfield-based Navigant Credit Union claimed the top spot, followed by Wave Federal Credit Union of Warwick.

The annual rankings, compiled by Forbes in partnership with Statista, are based on consumer surveys and public reviews, measuring customer satisfaction, trust, financial advice, digital services and service quality.

The list highlights regional banks and credit unions operating in 14 states or fewer, emphasizing institutions with strong local ties and community-focused service.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.