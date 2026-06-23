Centreville opens first Providence branch in Olneyville 

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank opened its first branch in Providence on June 16, marking the community lender’s expansion into the capital city as it continues to grow across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

The West Warwick-based bank held a ribbon cutting and community open house at its new branch in the Olneyville neighborhood at 1836 Westminster St., the first of two Providence locations planned this year. A second open house is scheduled for June 25.

The Olneyville branch sits along the Westminster Street corridor near a dense cluster of small businesses, restaurants and neighborhood organizations.

It is Centreville Bank’s 24th branch and part of its broader push into urban neighborhood banking.

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The expansion comes as the nearly 200-year-old institution surpasses $3 billion in assets, according to the bank.

Alongside the branch opening, Centreville announced a partnership with the Providence Children’s Museum to sponsor its “Free Day of Play” on June 27, which will offer free admission to families during the museum’s annual birthday celebration.

“This expansion into Providence represents a meaningful step forward for Centreville Bank as we continue to grow with purpose,” said Chairman, CEO and President Harold M. Horvat. “Opening our doors in Olneyville allows us to be part of a dynamic community and build relationships that extend beyond banking.”

Providence Children’s Museum Executive Director Caroline Payson said the partnership will help bring more families into the museum for a day of programming and activities tied to its 49th anniversary.

The Olneyville branch offers personal and business banking services and is staffed by a bilingual team, including branch manager Wendy Rosales, assistant branch manager Basher Siddique and banker III Yemili Abreu Ramirez, the bank said.

Centreville’s second Providence branch, located downtown on Westminster Street in the financial district, is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.