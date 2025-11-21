Centurion: State negotiations with Prime Health interfere with ability to close hospital purchases

PROVIDENCE – A second suitor's interest in the financially precarious Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital has stoked new friction in an already tense legal matter, letters show. In a Nov. 7 letter to R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Benjamin Mingle, CEO of nonprofit and original potential buyer The Centurion Foundation, urged the state to cease negotiations with Prime Health Care, which emerged earlier this month as another potential buyer. "In the past several weeks and months, persons acting on behalf of the State have actively sought an alternative purchaser in the form of Prime Healthcare," Mingle wrote, adding, " these active discussions are directly and adversely impacting our ability to finance the proposed transaction. "Accordingly, we request that the State cease its public support of a third-party purchaser," Mingle continued. The Centurion Foundation has struggled to obtain funding for the two Rhode Island hospitals, which are owned by the bankrupt Prospect Medical Holdings. Late last month, Prospect filed a motion in federal bankruptcy court requesting to close the hospitals if the state of Rhode Island or a designee does not take over ownership. The state and Prospect have since reached an agreement to keep the hospitals open through the end of 2025 amid continuing negotiations with The Centurion Foundation and Prime. In response, Neronha defended the state's exploration of a transaction with Prime. "The current circumstances require that alternatives be explored, Neronha wrote in a Nov. 10 letter. "These circumstances do not take away from the time and effort you have expended on this transaction. But time is running out. We hope you will get to a financing quickly that permits you to close." Neronha met with representatives from Prime on Thursday, said spokesperson Megan Skinner, with RIDOH officials also present. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.