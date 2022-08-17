CEO of Hasbro’s eOne division stepping down at end of year

PROVIDNECE – Darren Throop, CEO and president of Hasbro Inc.’s Entertainment One division, will step down at the end of the year when his contract expires, the toy company has announced.

Hasbro said it plans to announce transition details before Throop’s tenure ends.

Throop has been with eOne for 20 years and played a lead role when Hasbro acquired the entertainment company in 2019 for $3.8 billion. In the cash deal, Hasbro obtained operations in film, television, and music production and distribution, including the popular “Peppa Pig” franchise.

“Darren built a team with deep passion, creativity and talent and, on behalf of all of us at Hasbro, I thank him for his steadfast leadership,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s CEO. “Darren’s vision and legacy will be felt for years, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

- Advertisement -

Hasbro did not specify why Throop is leaving eOne.

Cocks said the eOne team is working on more than 35 development projects for Hasbro brands – including content for Transformers, Magic, Dungeons & Dragons, Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, Power Rangers and Play-Doh.

“As eOne and Hasbro have hit their stride, we have already begun to see what is possible working together. We have been working towards this milestone from the moment eOne joined Hasbro, and I’m proud to see the vision being realized through Hasbro’s shared passion for creativity and storytelling. Looking to the future, I have tremendous confidence in Hasbro and eOne leadership to continue to build on eOne’s track record of bringing outstanding entertainment to audiences,” said Throop.