WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s second-quarter surge, which saw a 22% increase in profit year-over-year, was the result of bold, but proactive and calculated moves to shed low-yielding assets and reinvest at higher rates, Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said Tuesday. After selling five branches in leasebacks in April and incurring

included the sale of $409 million in debt securities and $345 million in residential mortgage loans, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $93.9 million.

By the second quarter of this year, which ended June 30, Washington Trust reported a profit of $10.4 million.

The turnaround was driven by improved net interest income, increased wealth management revenues, and higher mortgage banking revenues, Handy said.

The company's strategic actions, including the sale of lower-yielding assets and reinvestment into higher-yielding securities, have begun to yield positive results, second quarter earnings show.