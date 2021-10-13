Chace Center receives $50K grant from MLB to help with nonprofit’s programming

WARWICK – The Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center recently announced that it has received one of six $50,000 Healthy Relationships Community Grants distributed across the country by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

The nonprofit specializes in offering support for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Chace Center Executive Director Judith Earle said the funding will help with community engagement to bring information about domestic violence and sexual assault into the communities, specifically within central and northern Rhode Island.

Earle said the organization will also use the funding to establish some support groups and provide information to people who are affected by abuse or who have family members who are. One group will be for elders, and another will be specific for the LGBTQ+ community, Earle said. There will also be groups for both children and teens.

Earle said the funding is a big boost to the organization, which has seen funding cuts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been working hard to maintain all of our services.” Earle said, “and cobble together other resources to get through. So, $50,000 means we can continue the work that we’re doing, expand it and support staff. It’s a big chunk at once.”

