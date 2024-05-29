Champlin awards $8.4M in grants to 85 R.I. nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Wednesday announced $8.4 million in grants to 85 Rhode Island nonprofits, including 10 first-time recipients.
“At the same time that nonprofits navigate a rapidly declining funding landscape with the loss of COVID-related funding, they are faced with tremendous needs from the community,” said Nina Stack, Champlin executive director. “The demand for services is greater than ever, yet our nonprofits are innovating and collaborating in exciting ways that advance and accelerate the work of the entire social impact sector.
“Many in the health care and social service sectors are expanding and doing vital work to address the state’s mental health crisis,” she added. “Achieving this requires creating facilities and spaces where people can access affordable, coordinated and inclusive mental health services.”
Three of this year’s grantees
are the first organizations in Rhode Island to become federally Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. To pursue the certification, Thrive Behavioral Health, Community Care Alliance and Newport Mental Health have hired additional staff and reimagined or expanded their physical spaces to accommodate a standardized service model.
Newport Mental Health will use its $200,000 grant to complete HVAC, fire protection, and electrical projects.
“This funding ensures our ability to provide a welcoming, safe, and more sustainable environment for our clients and allows our dedicated staff to focus on what is most important: keeping Rhode Islanders healthy. We are so grateful for the support of our community,” said Dayna Gladstein, CEO and president of Newport Mental Health.
Champlin’s nine areas of focus for grants include health care, arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, historic preservation and heritage, libraries, social services, welfare of animals and youth services.
Young Voices, a first-time grantee in the youth services category, will use their $50,000 grant towards the purchase of a new vehicle. The nonprofit provides leadership training for students.
“Our young people – those with the greatest stake in our state’s future prosperity – are too often left out of the discussion when it comes to important decisions that impact their education, health, safety, and economic inclusion,” said Peter Chung, executive director of Young Voices. “But when we invest in young people, they in turn invest in our state through their ideas, their advocacy, and their courage to create stronger, more inclusive communities.”
Champlin has seen a marked increase in funding requests in the social services sector. Request amounts in this sector more than doubled from $5.5 million in 2021 to $11.8 million in 2023.
Among the social service organizations receiving funding is New Beginnings Inc., based in Woonsocket. This first-time grantee is a community meal site serving nearly 150 people from Northern Rhode Island four days a week. A $25,000 grant will allow them to purchase a new boiler.
“Our mission is to feed the body, mind and spirit of each individual person. A hot meal in a warm space is the first step to a new beginning,” said Jeanne Michon, New Beginnings Inc. executive director and chef. “
Applications for Champlin’s second round of 2024 grant funding will be open from June 1 through July 1, 2024. Awards will be announced in early December.