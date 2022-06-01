Champlin awards $9.6M to 87 nonprofits; 3 get $1M each

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Wednesday announced more than $9.6 million in funding to 87 local nonprofits, including three $1 million awards.

Champlin said organizations that received funding serve Rhode Islanders with youth services, health care, arts and culture and other needs. Twelve organizations received grants for the first time, the foundation said.

Additionally, 17 organizations received at least $100,000 from Champlin this round. A full list of the grant recipients can be seen on the foundation’s website.

Nina Stack, the foundation’s executive director, said in statement that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt in the nonprofit community, even though lives are returning to normal in many ways.

- Advertisement -

“In organizations across the state, workforce shortages continue to leave nonprofits doing more with less, and inflation and supply chain disruptions have a significant impact on capital projects,” Stack said. “We seek to ease some of that burden for community-based organizations delivering critical services and advancing the physical, mental and economic health and vibrancy of our state.”

The Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum in Exeter, Providence-based Crossroads Rhode Island and the Boys and Girls Club of Providence were the three organizations that received $1 million grants from Champlin. Tomaquag Museum, Champlin said, is planning to use the funds to build a four-building campus showcasing the region’s indigenous history across 18 acres of rural University of Rhode Island land in South Kingstown.

Crossroads looks to use the funds to make exterior repairs to the organization’s main headquarters on Broad Street. Boys & Girls Club of Providence, meanwhile, wants to use its grant funding to renovate and expand its Wanskusk Clubhouse, Champlin said.

The foundation also said it has opened its second round of applications for 2022 grants. The deadline to submit is July 1.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.