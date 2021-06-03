Champlin Foundation awards $5.8M in grants to 77 nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $5.8 million in total grants to 77 local nonprofits to support the organizations’ renovations, construction projects and land acquisitions to help better serve their communities.

Champlin Executive Director Nina Stack said in a statement that the organization, in reflecting on 2020 – a year that was consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic – called it a year of resilience and looked ahead to 2021 with optimism. The organizations that Champlin funded in this round affirmed that sense of hope, Stack said.

“Rhode Island’s robust network of nonprofits continues to serve our state’s families and communities with courage and creativity,” Stack said. “As the state slowly emerges on the other side of the pandemic, the leadership and vision of this group will help us to build back in ways that are better, stronger, and more inclusive.”

Out of the 77 organizations that were beneficiaries this round, 15 received grants of $100,000 or more from Champlin and 13 were first-time recipients.

The full list of grant recipients can be found here.

The grants distributed by Champlin ranged between $3,600 and $400,000. Providence-based Community MusicWorks received the $400,000 grant to support the construction of its $9.2 million Community MusicWorks Center that will increase access to music education to local children, Champlin said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island in Cumberland received $300,000 from Champlin to help renovate the Woonsocket clubhouse. Ocean Community YMCA in Westerly received $260,100 from Champlin to construct a shelter for Camp Watchaug.

The foundation said this grantmaking round is the first of two that Champlin will conduct this year. The second cycle is currently open to applicants until July 2. Nonprofits can apply for grants by visiting Champlin’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.