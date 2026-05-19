Champlin Foundation grants $12.1M to 103 R.I. organizations

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CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Tuesday awarded $12.1 million in grants to 103 organizations across 28 cities and towns throughout Rhode Island to support their capital needs and improvement projects. The foundation’s grants are focused on nine areas: arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, healthcare, historic preservation and heritage, libraries, social services, welfare

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Tuesday awarded $12.1 million in grants to 103 organizations across 28 cities and towns throughout Rhode Island to support their capital needs and improvement projects.

The foundation’s grants are focused on nine areas: arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, healthcare, historic preservation and heritage, libraries, social services, welfare of animals, and youth services.

This round of funding is the first of two cycle grants, the organization said in its news release. Nonprofits can begin applying for the second round in June.

“The funding landscape, both at the government and philanthropic level, for the social sector has been in a sustained state of upheaval, making the challenges these essential organizations face overwhelming. Yet, the Rhode Island nonprofit community continues to show up, providing extraordinary service to the people of Rhode Island,” said

“Across the state, in ways seen and unseen, these organizations are meeting urgent needs and improving the quality of life for all Rhode Islanders.”

In this grant cycle, 16 nonprofits dedicated to improving peoples’ physical and mental health received funding, ensuring that the impact is felt around the state. Among the notable projects are The Miriam Hospital in Providence and Westbay Community Action in Warwick.

The Miriam Hospital was granted $1 million to support demolition and site preparation ahead of a transformative construction project that includes renovation and expansion of the emergency department to create a state-of-the-art facility. Westbay Community Action will use its $244,035 grant to purchase a van to provide mobile services for its women, infants and children program, the organization said.

In northern Rhode Island, six organizations in Woonsocket received a total of $504,133 in Champlin support for a diverse range of projects.

Beacon Charter Schools is repurposing green space for outdoor learning opportunities. Connecting for Children & Families is renovating the Front Street Family Center. The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative is renovating the snack shack and public bathroom at River Island Art Park,

where

it hosts community programming throughout the year.

PACE Organization of Rhode Island is upgrading its Woonsocket facility kitchen. Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre is installing an energy efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and Project GOAL is building a new mini pitch to host futsal games, a fast-paced version of soccer.

“Project GOAL uses athletics as a tool to build community, engage students and put them on a path to not only academic success but character and leadership development as well,” said Executive Director Darius Shirzadi. “We worked closely with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the World Cup in developing our mini-pitch strategy and it became clear that Woonsocket was an ideal location for us to expand this work and connect with the city’s young people.”

Nina Stack, executive director of The Champlin Foundation.