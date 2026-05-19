Champlin Foundation grants $12.1M to 103 R.I. organizations

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THE CHAMPLIN FOUNDATION on Tuesday awarded $12.1 million in grants to 103 organizations across 28 cities and towns in Rhode Island to support their capital needs and improvement projects.  

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Tuesday awarded $12.1 million in grants to 103 organizations across 28 cities and towns throughout Rhode Island to support their capital needs and improvement projects. The foundation’s grants are focused on nine areas: arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, healthcare, historic preservation and heritage, libraries, social services, welfare

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