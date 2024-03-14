Chapel Building Corp. building in East Providence sells for $750K

EAST PROVIDENCE – The former headquarters of a general contractor in East Providence recently sold for $750,000, according to local commercial real estate firm Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The Chapel Building Corp. property at 33 Veterans Memorial Park was purchased by 33 Vets LLC.

According to records filed with the R.I. Department of State, the limited liability company was established this year in Rhode Island by Ruarri Miller, a former candidate for mayor of East Providence and owner of a construction company called The Apiary.

The property was sold by Rubyshoes LLC, another limited liability company, which bought the site from 33 Veterans Parkway Associates in 2002 for $320,000, according to public records. Rubyshoes is operated by Jane Dias, who was secretary and vice president of Chapel Building Corp.

Incorporated in 1992, Chapel Building Corp. was a general contracting and basement remodeling company with 17 employees that was owned by Jane’s husband, Joseph Dias, according to the company’s business profile published by the Better Business Bureau. Dias died unexpectedly on Oct. 6, 2023, according to an obituary published by Perry-McStay Funeral Home.

The property spans 7,708 square feet of warehouse space, office suites and residential units, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The 2 ½-story building was constructed in 1910 on a 0.23-acre lot in the Bold Point Harbor zoning subdistrict, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property includes 5,600 square feet of paved asphalt. The building contains three bedrooms, according to the database.

The property was most recently valued by East Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth a total of $399,600, according to the property tax evaluation database.

The buyer in this transaction was represented by Jonathan Kaufman, sales associate of The Local Group of Lila Delman Compass, while Kevin Casey, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the sellers, the commercial real estate firm said.

