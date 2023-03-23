Charcuterie Artisans lays off 49 R.I. employees

BURRILLVILLE – Citing “the combined effects of our industry’s current market conditions and economic uncertainty on a national level,” Charcuterie Artisans laid off 49 of its 700 Rhode Island employees on Wednesday.

The 7% workforce reduction comes in response to a decrease in sales following an early- pandemic spike, said Charcuterie Artisans CEO David Finch.

“We increased our staff during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a significant increase in demand for high-quality products to make and enjoy at-home meals,” Finch said in a statement. “As consumers continue to steadily return to their routines, the consumption of our products is leveling off to its pre-pandemic normal.”

Charcuterie Artisans formed in 2020 from a merge between Rhode Island-based Daniele Foods and Utah-headquartered Creminelli Fine Meats.

The company is “working with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training to identify immediate, local career opportunities” for laid off employees, Finch said.

It was not immediately clear, however, if the company has filed a formal notification with the state of the layoffs.

Companies are generally required to file Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notices with the state in the event of mass layoffs of more than 50 workers. Charcuterie’s layoffs fall just short of the total triggering a formal notice.

There was no listing of a notice from the company on the DLT website on Thursday and an agency spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.