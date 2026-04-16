Charlestown home in Foster’s Cove sells for $1.98M, among highest town sales of 2026

CHARLESTOWN – A single-family home in the Foster’s Cove neighborhood recently sold for $1.98 million, marking one of the highest residential sales in the town so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home at 27 West Willow Lane includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and contains approximately 3,112 square feet of living space. Built in 1998, the home sits on about 1.08 acres.

This is the second-highest sale in Charlestown for 2026 and the highest recorded sale in the Foster’s Cove neighborhood since May 2024, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The custom-built residence is designed to capture water views and features an open-concept layout with large windows providing natural light throughout the home, according to Mott & Chace. Interior features include a kitchen equipped with commercial-grade appliances, as well as a primary suite with a private balcony and attached bathroom.

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The property also includes several outdoor living areas, and access to a community dock on Ninigret Pond, according to the listing. The home is located close to Charlestown’s beaches and marinas.

According to the Charlestown property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $1.8 million, including nearly $1.1 million for the building and $745,900 for the land.

The sellers were represented by Melissa Rampone-Arpin, and the buyers were represented by Jennifer Crellin, both sales associates with Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by James and Donna Carris, of Charlestown, and purchased by Edward and Janet Zywien, of Whitinsville, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.